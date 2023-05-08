Logs management best practices

Log management has evolved. Organizations have moved beyond sifting through raw dumps of application and infrastructure logs whenever something breaks. Logging now plays a crucial role in an organization’s operations, business intelligence, and marketing. Logs power observability. Well-structured logs are a superpower that enable organizations to understand quickly and easily how their whole system runs—and even preempt issues.

Using logs for effective observability requires more thought and care than simply dumping massive quantities of poorly formatted logs into a database or file. How can organizations intelligently change their logging practices so that detailed logs can improve their ability to correlate incidents across applications and infrastructure, in real time, without having to toggle between different applications and tools? How can they better achieve end-to-end observability? How can they come closer to attaining full-stack observability so it can serve their businesses?

It’s easy to shift logging practices to ensure that logs enhance full-stack observability. In this white paper, we discuss some logging best practices for modern organizations.