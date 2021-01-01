Low Code Value Handbook

Lack of budget can cause IT departments to delay the implementation of new ideas and projects they want to carry out.

Transform your IT department with low-code development by following Mendix’s framework to define, calculate and articulate the business value you create with it.

Download the “Low Code Value Handbook” and you’ll learn:

  • How to calculate time-to-market acceleration, application output growth, and IT productivity increase.
  • How to create a business case
  • That you can lead the charge on creating a new way of doing things in your organization
  • That you’re no longer a cost centre
  • That you’re a value creator
    Find By Topic