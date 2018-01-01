Mac Protocols in Mobile Ad Hoc Networks

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Brno University of Technology Topic: Mobility Date Added: Jul 2012 Format: PDF

Mobile Ad hoc NETwork (MANET) is a wireless network of mobile nodes connected by wireless link without a central control. The Medium Access Control (MAC) protocol is one of the important issues in such network, thereby the presented paper will discuss the MAC protocol used in MANET depending on IEEE 802.11 standard which known as Distributed Coordination Function (DCF). However, the limitation of MANET is that, the collision increases with the rise of nodes number. Therefore, paper study the MAC protocol using directional antennas to reduce the collisions, increase the range of transmission and largely reduce the interference between the directions. However, the main problem of using directional antennas is caused by frequent node mobility.