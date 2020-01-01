Magecart Attack Live Demo

Watch a Magecart Attack in Action! And Get Practical Tips on How to Protect Your Website.
The recent string of Magecart, digital skimming and other client-side attacks have left businesses exposed to data theft, compliance penalties and brand damage. But how do these attacks actually happen?
In this on-demand webinar, PerimeterX security experts will perform a live simulation of a Magecart attack.
You will learn about:
- Methods and tricks used to compromise websites
- Data exfiltration mechanisms used by malicious scripts
- Detection techniques and their limitations
Don’t miss this session to see how digital skimming and Magecart attacks steal Personally Identifiable Information from your websites, and how you can stop them.