Maintaining Privacy and Data Quality to Hide Sensitive items from Database

In this paper, the authors focus on the research in hiding sensitive association rules to maintain privacy and data quality in database. In this paper, they have proposed heuristic based algorithm named MDSRRC (Modified Decrease Support of R.H.S. item of Rule Clusters) to hide the sensitive association rules with multiple items in consequent (R.H.S) and antecedent (L.H.S). The algorithm selects the items and transactions based on certain criteria which modify transactions to hide the sensitive information. Their evaluation shows that the proposed technique is highly valuable and maintains dataset quality.