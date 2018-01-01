Search

Make Sense of Endpoint Malware Protection Technology

Provided by: Dell Topic: Security Date Added: Nov 2017 Format: HTML
The goal of endpoint malware protection is a solution that offers low administrative overhead, low end-user impact and the best available protection. Security and risk management leaders can make educated trade-offs within endpoint protection, but it’s difficult to address all security needs. Download this Gartner analyst report to learn more about how to overcome these key security challenges:
  • Unclear perceptions turn up constantly, as many techniques have similar names or umbrella terms like "application control," which can vary wildly in terms of actual capabilities.
  • Blending technologies from multiple vendors risks agent bloat and software conflicts, resulting in disabled protection features and less-than-optimal configurations.
  • Not all malware requires an exploit. Users can simply be tricked into downloading and running malware that does not require an exploit.

