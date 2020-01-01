Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Buyer’s Guide

Faced with today’s complex threat landscape, many organizations are failing to successfully
implement a fundamental endpoint security program, let alone a comprehensive one. The situation
can be exacerbated when serious incidents emerge and the organization lacks the time or expertise
to properly remediate the situation, potentially endangering the security of the organization’s
networks and assets.
Managed detection and response (MDR) has emerged as an answer to this market need. MDR helps
an organization by implementing or improving threat detection, response, management and
continuous monitoring capabilities — all delivered as a service. Gartner predicts that, by 2024, 25%
of organizations will be using MDR services, up from 5% today*. In recent months, a wide variety of
new offerings has hit the market under the MDR umbrella, yet these options can be difficult to sift
through.
The CrowdStrike MDR Buyer’s Guide has been created to walk you through the different categories
of MDR services and help you confidently determine what’s best for your organization.
Read the MDR Buyer’s Guide to learn:
- Why organizations are moving toward MDR services
- What the core elements of MDR are and how they differ from a managed security services
provider (MSSP)
- The key metrics you can use to measure the effectiveness of your MDR
- The main categories of MDR services available on the market today
- Which MDR service is right for your organization
* Gartner Research, Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services, July 15, 2019