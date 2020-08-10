The Managing Accounts Payable Operations During COVID-19 policy describes the procedures the organization and its representatives must use when paying any approved invoice from any authorized vendor, supplier, consultant, contractor, government agency, or other authorized product, services or tax authority. The policy applies during the COVID-19 pandemic beginning March 2020 until the date at which the organization formally issues written notification stating pandemic-adjusted operations have ended.

From the policy:

Purpose

The purpose of the Managing Accounts Payable Operations During COVID-19 policy is to ensure all organization accounts payable, accounting, finance and administrative employees, and representatives understand the procedures to be followed, safeguards to be observed, and pandemic-related operations adjustments to be made whenever paying invoices, submitting tax payments and completing other accounts payable responsibilities. This policy can be customized as needed to fit the needs of your organization.

Scope

All organization employees, representatives and outsourced providers are subject to the Managing Accounts Payable Operations During COVID-19 policy. The policy applies to all invoice payments, outbound electronic financial transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) payments, wire transfers, and other accounts payable activities. Outbound payments should only ever be processed for approved invoices submitted by authorized vendors, suppliers, service and product providers, and agencies.