Managing Data in a Dangerous World: The State of Data Protection

This paper will discuss how the proper application of encryption to each stage of the data’s lifecycle, transmission, storage, and processing will create better controls that improve protection and privacy. In the age of digital data sharing and collaboration, these controls reduce the risk of data exposure, leakage, loss, and theft. This paper focuses on the concept of delivering confidentiality through new encryption controls and how the data controls affect and are affected by the use of encryption everywhere throughout the data’s lifecycle.