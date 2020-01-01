Managing Software Vulnerabilities in the Evolving Threat Environment

Understand your threat environment

Gain intelligence on threats and vulnerabilities so you can effectively prioritize

Leverage extensive vendor patch data for rapid remediation

The number of patches you need to deploy each month is already vast and it continues to grow every day. No wonder only 1 in 10 get deployed.The most efficient way to keep your IT estate safe is to prioritize patching based on business risk, which requires insight into the vulnerabilities themselves. You can gain this insight only through accurate, up-to-date vulnerability research and trustworthy threat intelligence. Download this white paper and learn how to: