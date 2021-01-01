Maximizing business continuity with VMware in the cloud

Provided by:
IBM
Topic:
Cloud
Format:
PDF
Improving IT resiliency and maintaining business
continuity are more important than ever for any
enterprise in the digital era. The flexibility and
agility of cloud makes it an optimal solution to
maintain business continuity. The cloud can
mitigate risks of downtime ensuring continuous
business operations. In fact, most IT decisionmakers are looking at the cloud as a solution to
improve uptime, performance and availability of
applications, data and workloads.