Maximizing business continuity with VMware in the cloud

Learn More Provided by: IBM Topic: Cloud Format: PDF

Improving IT resiliency and maintaining business continuity are more important than ever for any enterprise in the digital era. The flexibility and agility of cloud makes it an optimal solution to maintain business continuity. The cloud can mitigate risks of downtime ensuring continuous business operations. In fact, most IT decisionmakers are looking at the cloud as a solution to improve uptime, performance and availability of applications, data and workloads.