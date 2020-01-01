Migrate to SAP S/4HANA using APIs

How to prove the business value of a migration to SAP S/4HANA.

Why an API-led architecture is the best approach for SAP S/4HANA integration with existing systems, providing agility and shielding an organization’s technology stack from future changes to other systems.

The main principles of a Center for Enablement (C4E) and how it enables enterprises to implement software design with governance and high delivery speeds.

Many businesses are now considering various options as they migrate to SAP S/4 Hana. Numerous organizations rely on SAP platform solutions, many of which were implemented during the late 1990s and early 2000s. By 2025, SAP will end mainstream maintenance on all instances of ERP installations forcing enterprises to migrate to SAP S/4HANA, or re-implement complex ERP installations, which can come with many challenges.Read this whitepaper, written in collaboration with Capgemini, to learn: