Migrating Regulated Workloads to the Cloud: With Security, Compliance and Confidence

Cloud computing has enabled organizations to drive innovation and digital transformation through enhanced agility, elastic scalability, flexible economic models and more. Despite the transformative nature of the cloud, migrating regulated workloads requires an abundance of caution and concern, as these workloads typically hold the most data-sensitive information any business possesses. Stakes are high, and if something goes wrong—such as a data breach, compliance violation or successful cybersecurity attack—the impact could ripple across the entire organization.In this whitepaper, we examine the benefits of using solutions designed specifically to make it more streamlined and safer to move regulated workloads to the cloud.