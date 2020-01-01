Migrating to a virtual environment

This paper provides a deep dive into the pros and cons of local, cloud, solid-state and linear tape-open storage solutions. It opens with an account of the YES Network’s digital transformation by John McKenna (Director of Engineering and Technology at YES Network) and is followed by a summary of modular to virtual technology migration by Jason Marshall (Project Manager, Broadcast Systems at YES Network).



This paper details ratios on high-performance broadcast data systems, as well as power consumption and solution trade-offs.



Read more to gain confidence in virtualising a media asset system as well as converting linear systems to packet-based media technologies including transcoding, Active Archive and future SMPTE 2110 solutions.