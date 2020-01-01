MIT Report: How Artificial Intelligence Changes The World

How AI will drive organizational change and ask more of top leaders.

As the world becomes more digital, artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly critical to the way we do business. Leaders are no longer deciding whether they will implement AI — they are deciding how.AI will lead to significant changes in how organizations are managed, according to our recent survey of more than 2,200 business leaders and key contributors. Those survey respondents, expect implementing AI will require more significant organizational change than other emerging technologies.Nearly two-thirds of survey respondents reported increased spending on AI technologies in the past year. The responses from those who have implemented AI indicate that these initiatives have implications for general management and technology leaders in three significant ways:Read more to see how AI gives you the power to transform every layer of your organization to achieve better results.