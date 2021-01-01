Read More Provided by: SentinelOne Topic: Security Format: PDF

SentinelOne remains a steadfast supporter of MITRE Engenuity’s objective approach. A catalyst for innovation in cybersecurity SentinelOne provides instant insights, threat detection within seconds rather than having analysts spend hours, days, or weeks correlating logs and linking events manually.



SentinelOne’s offers exceptional performance for future proof cybersecurity. As evidenced by the results data of this research paper, SentinelOne excels at visibility and detection, and even more importantly, in the autonomous mapping and correlating of data into fully indexed and correlated stories through Storyline™ technology.



Read more to overcome your challenges and find the correct solution for your enterprise using MITRE Engenuity™ ATT&CK® Evaluation ebook.



