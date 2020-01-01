Modernize for CX with Red Hat

Businesses seek to benefit from every customer interaction with a real-time personalized experience across
their marketing, customer servicing, fraud, and business operations teams. At the heart of these efforts is
the modern customer engagement hub (CEH), which uses decisioning and integrated artificial intelligence
(AI) models to react to events in real time, fine-tuning each customer’s experience for every interaction with
the business. Events, customer channels, and the ability to hyper-personalize the customer experience are
rapidly increasing.
Open source technologies offer businesses the ability to quickly take ownership of their
customer engagement, enabling faster innovation, greater competitive differentiation, improved digital
customer retention, and increased customer onboarding speed.
Benefits of modern, open source CEH solutions include:
- Revenue growth
- Increased customer loyalty
- More insightful customer engagements