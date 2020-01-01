Modernize for CX with Red Hat

Revenue growth

Increased customer loyalty

More insightful customer engagements

Businesses seek to benefit from every customer interaction with a real-time personalized experience across their marketing, customer servicing, fraud, and business operations teams. At the heart of these efforts is the modern customer engagement hub (CEH), which uses decisioning and integrated artificial intelligence (AI) models to react to events in real time, fine-tuning each customer’s experience for every interaction with the business. Events, customer channels, and the ability to hyper-personalize the customer experience are rapidly increasing.Open source technologies offer businesses the ability to quickly take ownership of their customer engagement, enabling faster innovation, greater competitive differentiation, improved digital customer retention, and increased customer onboarding speed.Benefits of modern, open source CEH solutions include: