Modernizing and extending device lifecycles to support climate action with ARP

The evolution of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals has shown that climate change is a collective responsibility.

A great opportunity for organisations to play their part in reducing their business and IT carbon footprint is through end-user computing, which generates 1% of all greenhouse gas emissions. The supply chain and electricity-based emissions generated each year by 460 million new devices and 4.2 billion active users contribute to 99% of device emissions.

Focusing on reducing both sources through sustainable IT strategies – such as displacement and improved energy efficiency – is proven to reduce IT-related emissions by as much as 40%.

From both a resource safeguarding and energy efficiency perspective, Google’s ChromeOS and ChromeOS Flex offer a compelling opportunity to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals.

Download now to learn how a large organisation can adopt ChromeOS Flex and ChromeOS devices as part of a balanced business case that considers the triple bottom line – placing value on environmental, user experience and financial considerations.