Modernizing Edge Connectivity and Control with the Dell EMC SD-WAN Solution Powered by Vmware

For business-critical real-time traffic like voice and video, Dell EMC's SD-WAN solution ensures optimized application performance by utilizing Dynamic Multi-Path Optimization (DMPO) Technology. This technology continuously monitors link KPIs such as packet loss, latency, and jitter across all links. These metrics are closely monitored in real time to determine which link can deliver application traffic at the desired performance levels. Should any link go down or fall below the thresholds set for application service level agreements (SLAs), the solution dynamically steers traffic at a per-packet level with sub-second latency to an alternate link. Furthermore, to always ensure a positive experience, the technology duplicates application packets in real time to send over multiple designated links in case transmission issues occur. Maintaining a good quality experience for real-time traffic is essential for any SD-WAN solution and VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud helped pioneer this technology.