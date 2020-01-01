Download Now Provided by: Extrahop Topic: Cloud Format: PDF

Digital transformation to the cloud is driving innovation, but it's also leaving cloud adopters open to new attack vectors.



Download "Network Detection and Response: Cloud Security's Missing Link" to see how this emerging cybersecurity category helps enterprises protect business-critical data and applications in the cloud.



This new eBook discusses how NDR solutions leverage cloud virtual taps to complete Gartner's SOC Visibility Triad (SIEM, EDR, and NDR) and fill analytics gaps in monitoring, threat hunting, investigation, and response.