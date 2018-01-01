Network Security by Controlled Access in WLAN

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Journal of Advanced Research in Computer Science and Software Engineering (IJARCSSE) Topic: Security Date Added: Nov 2013 Format: PDF

The incredible rise in the deployment of 802.3(LAN) and 802.11(WLAN) has been observed for the sake of recompenses like improved scalability and mobility of computer networks. This provokes illicit minds thus creating an indispensable issue of security. IP address and MAC address can play an important role in identifying such culprits. There are many such tools using which IP and MAC address can be easily spoofed. This is the basis for the delivery of network security techniques like IPS (Intrusion Prevention System).