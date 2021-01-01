New IT Architecture Gives Antwerp Police Department a head start on its digital highway.

Download Now Provided by: HPEnterprise Topic: Data Management Format: PDF

To get all crucial data from multiple search sources to the intervention team quickly during an intervention, Antwerp Police Department developed its platform and app FOCUS.



Because police services are on standby 24/7, the underlying infrastructure of this platform must also be able to guarantee stability, speed and scalability.



With an eye on security with the sensitivity of the data on top of mind, Antwerp Police Department called on the solutions and services of VMware and HPE. Find out more in this whitepaper.