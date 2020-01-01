North American Electric Cyber Threat Perspective

Download Now Provided by: Dragos Topic: Security Format: PDF

The electric utility industry is a valuable target for adversaries seeking to exploit industrial control systems (ICS) and operations technology (OT) for criminal, political, and economic goals. A power disruption event from a cyber attack is not only catastrophic but highly complex, occurring from multiple components across the enterprise’s electric system. Understanding the current North American electric cyber threat environment is more important than ever.



This report provides a timely overview of the threat landscape as of January 2020 and presents forward-thinking analysis to stay one step ahead of evolving adversary behavior.