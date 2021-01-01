Nutanix Enterprise Solutions Pocketbook

Explore the many apps and workloads you can run on the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform

Business-critical applications: Oracle databases and E-Business Suite, SAP Business Suite, Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft Dynamics, IBM DB2, and many others

Messaging and collaboration apps: Microsoft Exchange and SharePoint, as well as unified communication solutions such as Cisco UC, Avaya Aura, and Microsoft Skype for Business

Server virtualization and private cloud: Including multi-hypervisor support for VMware ESXi, Microsoft Hyper-V, and Nutanix AHV virtualization

Big data and cloud-native apps: Splunk, Hadoop, MongoDB, elastic, and more

Virtual desktop infrastructure

Remote Office and Branch Office (ROBO)

Large enterprises such as Toyota, ASM Technologies, NASDAQ and others all over the world run their business-critical applications and production workloads on the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform, proving hyperconverged infrastructure isn’t just for VDI or tier-2 virtualized applications any more.This Solutions Pocketbook is your handy reference for the many capabilities of the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform, explaining the advantages Nutanix delivers for solution areas including: