Nutanix Enterprise Solutions Pocketbook

Explore the many apps and workloads you can run on the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform
Large enterprises such as Toyota, ASM Technologies, NASDAQ and others all over the world run their business-critical applications and production workloads on the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform, proving hyperconverged infrastructure isn’t just for VDI or tier-2 virtualized applications any more.
This Solutions Pocketbook is your handy reference for the many capabilities of the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform, explaining the advantages Nutanix delivers for solution areas including:
- Business-critical applications: Oracle databases and E-Business Suite, SAP Business Suite, Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft Dynamics, IBM DB2, and many others
- Messaging and collaboration apps: Microsoft Exchange and SharePoint, as well as unified communication solutions such as Cisco UC, Avaya Aura, and Microsoft Skype for Business
- Server virtualization and private cloud: Including multi-hypervisor support for VMware ESXi, Microsoft Hyper-V, and Nutanix AHV virtualization
- Big data and cloud-native apps: Splunk, Hadoop, MongoDB, elastic, and more
- Virtual desktop infrastructure
- Remote Office and Branch Office (ROBO)