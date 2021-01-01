O'Reilly eBook- Architecting for Scale

Provided by: Cockroach Labs
Topic: Cloud
Format: PDF
When traffic spikes, apps can fail. Are you ready? Architect your apps for scale, uptime, and the unexpected.

In this practical guide written by a distributed systems expert, learn how to build apps that scale to handle unpredictable traffic with zero downtime for customers. In this book excerpt you will learn:
  • How scaling affects the availability of your services
  • Principles of service-based application architecture and their role in reducing service failures and brownouts
  • Common design patterns for managing data in distributed applications
  • How to understand, measure, and mitigate risk in your systems
  • When and how to move to cloud infrastructure
The second edition of Architecting for Scale provides a pragmatic approach for building systems that can handle huge amounts of traffic, data, and demand. It includes a focus on modern architecture paradigms including microservices, service-based applications, and practical guidance for evaluating and moving towards cloud-based infrastructure
