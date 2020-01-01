Office 365 and Azure AD Security Events to Monitor During the COVID-19 Crisis

Read More Provided by: Quest Software Topic: Data Management Format: PDF

See the shortcomings of native auditing tools and overcome them.



Quest On Demand Audit Hybrid Suite for Office 365 provides a single, hosted view of user activity across hybrid Microsoft environments. It exposes all changes taking place, whether in on premises AD, Azure AD or Office 365 workloads such as Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.



This eBook highlights ten security events that administrators track closely to keep their Azure AD and Office 365 environment secure. It explores the audit information they can find using native tools and consoles, and identifies the pitfalls they are most likely to encounter when pulling audit reports.



Read more to find a solution that can help you overcome some of these native auditing limitations.