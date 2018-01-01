On Graphs, GPUs, and Blind Dating: A Workload to Processor Matchmaking Quest

Download Now Download Now Provided by: University of Bristol Topic: Hardware Date Added: Oct 2012 Format: PDF

Graph processing has gained renewed attention. The increasing large scale and wealth of connected data, such as those accrued by social network applications, demand the design of new techniques and platforms to efficiently derive actionable information from large scale graphs. Hybrid systems that host processing units optimized for both fast sequential processing and bulk processing (e.g., GPU-accelerated systems) have the potential to cope with the heterogeneous structure of real graphs and enable high performance graph processing.