On the Support of Workflow Activity Patterns in Process Modeling Tools: Purpose and Requirements

Patterns increase reuse of existent knowledge (e.g., design solutions, source code) within organizations and help to achieve consistency between applications. Patterns for process design have received considerable attention by both business analysts and researchers. Several patterns categories have been proposed including patterns for control and dataflow, resources, process change and exception handling. Workflow activity patterns, which are within business processes (e.g., approval, task execution request), however, have not been explored so far. Related to this problem the authors have proposed a set of workflow activity patterns in the ProWAP project. Each pattern represents a recurrent business function frequently found in business processes.