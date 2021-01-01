Operationalizing Analytics: What It Is, Why It Matters and How to Get Started

Provided by: SAS
Topic: Big Data
Format: PDF
The goal of analytics is to inform decision making. But for that to happen, you must operationalize it in the decisioning process.

Analyst firms estimate that only 35% (IDC) to 50% (Gartner) of models are fully deployed. And SAS research discovered that 44% of models take more than seven months to deploy.

A successful data strategy ensures that the organization can use, share and move data resources easily and efficiently. The goal is to guarantee that data is no longer a byproduct of business processing but a critical asset to the organization.

Read this ebook, to explore solutions on how to overcome challenges related to your data and operational analytics.
