Operationalizing Analytics: What It Is, Why It Matters and How to Get Started

The goal of analytics is to inform decision making. But for that to happen, you must operationalize it in the decisioning process.



Analyst firms estimate that only 35% (IDC) to 50% (Gartner) of models are fully deployed. And SAS research discovered that 44% of models take more than seven months to deploy.



A successful data strategy ensures that the organization can use, share and move data resources easily and efficiently. The goal is to guarantee that data is no longer a byproduct of business processing but a critical asset to the organization.



