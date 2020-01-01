Optimizing Download Delivery for Gaming

Are your game downloads fast enough? Download speeds can either drive or drown your gamers. One publisher found that a 30% improvement in download speeds resulted in a 10% increase in day-one activation. We also studied player sentiment, and found that 69% complained about long loading times impacting their enjoyment of the game.

Whether you are using one CDN or driving a multi-CDN strategy, understanding your global traffic and cache map analysis is critical. If you can evaluate the feasibility of optimized delivery, you can maximize performance across CDNs. In this article, you’ll learn best practices for download delivery, details on timeouts to override baselune defaults, how to support periodic new releases, improve parent caching footprints and more.