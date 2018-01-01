Search
Optimizing the PC Lifecycle
Download Now
Download Now
Provided by:
Dell & Intel®
Topic:
Hardware
Date Added:
Feb 2018
Format:
PDF
IT market intelligence agency, IDC, conducted a
global study of 3500+ IT leaders
around the world and found that companies at all levels are considering
PC as a Service models to reduce costs
, shorten refresh cycles and
procure better equipment
for their employees. Learn more about Dell solutions powered by Intel®.
By reading this report you will learn how to:
Choose your hardware
Configure and deploy your systems
Support and manage
Refresh and retire
