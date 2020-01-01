Oracle Solution Keynote Webinar - Autonomous Data Management

Is your data a gold mine or scrap heap? Our quest for digital disruption has created a challenge - too much data to manage. Join the solution keynote featuring Oracle and Accenture executives to understand how Autonomous Data turns challenge into opportunity. Learn how the latest advancements in Augmented Data Management and Analytics, powered by Machine Learning and AI, free up IT while enabling the business to unlock the true potential of their data. Hear how Sydney University's Woolcock Institute of Medical Research is using autonomous data to make breakthroughs in sleep research.