Organizations Leverage Nutanix Enterprise Cloud as Scalable, High-Performing, and Cost-Effective Infrastructure Foundation

Independent perspectives from Nutanix customers on how they achieved average TCO savings of 62% and ROI of 477%

In-depth breakdown of benefits realized between IT infrastructure, staff productivity, risk mitigation, and business productivity and agility

Opportunities, challenges and key trends on how to evaluate and leverage enterprise cloud solutions built on hyperconverged technology

IDC surveyed organizations about their experiences with Nutanix Enterprise Cloud versus their previous approach to infrastructure, then quantified the differences. They share details in the paper that you can use to understand the implications to your business by using Nutanix solutions that are built on hyperconverged infrastructure.Download the white paper and learn: