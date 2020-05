Download Now Provided by: OVHcloud Topic: Cloud Format: PDF

Cloud services have been reshaping the IT landscape for almost a decade. But the initial euphoria, when companies opted for “cloud-first” strategies and migrated to public cloud services on a huge scale, has been quickly tempered by the high costs of running predictable workloads in the cloud. Striving to optimize their IT operations, enterprises are now turning to a hybrid cloud model, to get the best of both their enterprise data centers and the cloud.