PACE: Policy-Aware Application Cloud Embedding

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Tsihai Topic: Cloud Date Added: Jan 2013 Format: PDF

The emergence of new capabilities such as virtualization and elastic (private or public) cloud computing infrastructures has made it possible to deploy multiple applications, on demand, on the same cloud infrastructure. A major challenge to achieve this possibility, however, is that modern applications are typically distributed, structured systems that include not only computational and storage entities, but also policy entities (e.g., load balancers, firewalls and intrusion prevention boxes). Deploying applications on a cloud infrastructure without the policy entities may introduce substantial policy violations and/or security holes. In this paper, the authors present PACE: the first systematic framework for Policy-Aware Application Cloud Embedding.