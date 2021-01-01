People Success Predictions 2021

Download Now
Provided by: Glint
Topic: Digital Health and Wellness
Format: PDF
When we asked our People Science experts what to expect in the new year, several themes came through loud and clear: people-centricity, well-being, and reimagining the world of work.

Download the 2021 Predictions to learn about:
  • Employee well-being—promoting and protecting people’s well-being is mission critical.
    •   
  • Reimagining the world of work—capitalizing on revamped employee expectations to keep people energized and focused.
    •   
  • Learning as part of everyone’s job—tomorrow’s skills are being invented today and people are hungry to begin learning them.
    •   
Download Now

    Find By Topic