Performance Analysis of Energy Aware AODV Routing Protocol for IEEE 802.15.4 Enabled WSN

In the present scenario, wireless network is being widely used in the area where infrastructure based telecommunication system are unavailable. The mobile ad-hoc network is the infrastructure-less mobile network which has no fixed infrastructure and the nodes can be connected dynamically in an arbitrary manner. The sensor networks are incarnated from ad-hoc networks in which nodes have sensing capability. There are several communication protocols available for wireless sensor networks such as Ad hoc On demand Distance Vector (AODV), Dynamic Source Routing (DSR), Dynamic Destination Sequenced Distance Vector (DSDV). AODV is an on demand dynamic routing protocol that uses sequence number to determine the timeliness of each packet and to prevent loops.