Personnel screening policy

Published March 22, 2020

Personnel screening involves analyzing the background of company applicants to ensure that they are a creditable fit for the role in which they intend to work. The process may entail analysis of criminal records, credit history, employment/academic verifications, job skills, and other criteria. This policy provides a framework for building a screening policy that fits the needs of your organization.



From the policy:



Purpose

This policy provides guidelines for screening employment candidates, either as full-time or part-time employees, or contingent workers, including temporary, volunteer, intern, contract, consultant, offshore, or 1099 workers) for high-risk roles. It aims to ensure that candidates meet regulatory and circumstantial requirements for employment.



This policy is not a substitute for legal advice. While it’s designed to be broadly applicable, laws vary between jurisdictions. In the United States, the Civil Rights Act and Americans with Disability Act (ADA) are cornerstones of employment law. State, county, and municipal regulations may prohibit using certain types of personal information—such as credit history—as a means of determining suitability for employment. Consult with your organization’s HR lead or internal or external counsel, as appropriate.



Scope

All full-time and part-time employees, as well as contingent workers, are covered by this policy.



Exceptions

Contextual factors in a candidate’s history (e.g., prolonged unemployment leading to poor credit, misdemeanors paid for via community service and/or fines) may warrant an exception to standard screening policy. Exceptions are permitted where stated in the “Waivers for disqualified personnel” section.