Point of View Supporting Distance Learners and Educators

Southern New Hampshire University’s mission is
to transform the lives of learners by providing cost-
effective, successful campus-based and online learning
opportunities. With locations across the United States,
SNHU’s student base is concentrated in North America,
though the university also supports military personnel
during their deployments and overseas assignments,
ensuring that they can keep up with their studies no
matter where they are in the world. Currently, SNHU
provides 24x7 technical support for nearly 300 campus-
based and online programs.
SNHU’s Michael O’Leary sat down with HDI’s Roy Atkinson
to provide some insights into SNHU’s ever-expanding
distance education program and the implications for
technical support. And remember, although we’re going
to be talking about higher education in this Point of View,
keep in mind that supporting remote customers and
colleagues is becoming increasingly important regardless
of the industry.