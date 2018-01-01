Power Boost Your Big Data Analytics Strategy- Exec Summary

Download Now Download Now Provided by: IBM Topic: Data Management Date Added: Apr 2014 Format: PDF

An executive summary by Solitaire Interglobal Ltd. (SIL) of a research study on the impact of platform selection for Big Data Analytics (BDA). In this far-reaching research based on analysis of over 31,000 BDA environments SIL examined the real-world impact on businesses that deploy big data analytics on a variety of platforms, including IBM’s Power, x86, competitive UNIX and a group of miscellaneous platforms. The metrics used to analyze the differences in platforms were both objective and subjective. The objective metrics include reported data points on costs, run times, resource usages, security and so on. The subjective metrics include responses on various levels and sources of customer satisfaction. Since BDA adoption is highly correlated to the success that a customer has seen in the initial stages of deployment, all of the metrics, i.e., cost, risk and satisfaction, are based on a perception of initial success.The research revealed that the platform you chose for BDA does make a huge difference. Read this report, not only to gain insights into BDA, but also to learn more about how a platform like IBM Power Systems can descrease risk, increase security, reduce costs and maximize your BDA strategy.