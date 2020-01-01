Better understanding of business goals and objectives

Agile development methodologies

A metadata approach to data management





To get the greatest value from your Amazon Web Services (AWS) data lake, you need an intelligent data management strategy that replaces slow, tedious legacy manual processes with fast, simple automation powered by machine learning.Download the white paper Power Your AWS Data Lake with AI-Driven Data Management to learn best practices for a successful data lake project—and how businesses are applying them for real-world insight.Written for enterprise data architects, the white paper explains how to create a systematic, intelligent approach to data management that includes:Learn how to manage your AWS data lake in a way that delivers radically new business insights faster and more efficiently than ever. Download the white paper today.