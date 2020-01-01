Private Cloud Services from HPE GreenLake

Download Now Provided by: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Topic: Cloud Format: PDF

Virtual machines (VMs) are ubiquitous, supporting almost any workload, and often used in private cloud environments, where their speed and flexibility can help organizations quickly achieve their objectives. These efficiencies are especially beneficial considering that many workloads must remain on-premises or in colocation facilities to meet security and isolation requirements. HPE now makes it possible for organizations to achieve speed, simplicity, and pay-per-use value in their private cloud environments with HPE GreenLake.