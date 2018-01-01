Pushing The Boundaries of AI (German)

Dell EMC is at the forefront of AI, providing the technology that makes tomorrow possible
, today. Dell EMC uniquely provides an extensive portfolio of technologies — spanning workstations, servers, networking, storage, software and services — to create the high-performance computing (HPC) and data analytics solutions
that underpin successful AI, machine and deep learning implementations.
The Dell EMC Innovation Lab team of engineers continually tests new technologies and works collaboratively to tune solutions for industry-leading applications
featuring the latest developments in artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning
.High-performance computing (HPC)
gives you the power to break new ground, make important discoveries, and solve some of the most important challenges of our time.
But there are always bigger questions — and bigger data sets — on the horizon, requiring enhanced HPC solutions
to keep pace with the speed of innovation.