Raising Risk Awareness on the Adoption of Web 2.0 Technologies in Decision Making Processes

In the recent past, the so-called \"Web 2.0\" became a powerful tool for decision making processes. Politicians and managers, seeking to improve participation, embraced this technology as if it simply were a new, enhanced version of the Worldwide Web, better suited to retrieve information, opinions and feedbacks from the general public on subjects like laws, acts and policies. This approach was often naive, neglecting the less-obvious aspects of the technology, and thus bringing on significant security problems.