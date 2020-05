Download Now Provided by: Cisco Topic: Security Format: PDF

The rise of ransomware over the past few years is an ever-growing problem and there are no signs of this extremely lucrative criminal enterprise going away. Are you concerned about keeping your business up and running in the face of an attack?



Updated for 2020, our safety checklist will ensure you are ready to defend your organization's data against the threat of ransomware.



Use this checklist to ensure you have everything covered to prevent a future ransomware attack.