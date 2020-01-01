Ransomware Demystified

Download Now Provided by: ManageEngine Topic: Security Format: PDF

Ransomware is one of the biggest challenges that organizations face today. This menace started way back in 1988 with the AIDS ransomware. After this initial foray, it kept a low profile until the mid-2000s when organizations were hit by Krotten. Recent years have seen more sophisticated ransomware, such as WannaCry and NotPetya. Snake ransomware made its entry in 2020. Unlike other ransomware, Snake focuses on hitting SCADA systems and ICSs. It is also a lot stealthier by virtue of being scripted in the Go language.



To defend against Snake and other types of ransomware, organizations need to deploy the right security solutions and adopt cybersecurity best practices.



Download this whitepaper to learn more.