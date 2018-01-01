Search

Realise your potential with Dell EMC solutions for Media & Entertainment

Provided by: Dell EMC Intel Topic: Tech & Work Date Added: Jan 2018 Format: PDF
Dell EMC end-to-end hardware solutions powered by Intel® Xeon® processors provide great benefits when ingesting footage for editing and distribution. With heavy 4K video data streams, editing causes a considerable load on the network, and Dell EMC solution integration keeps workflows smooth. Media and entertainment companies now often deliver content from the same ecosystems used to create it, making Dell EMC seamless integration a huge benefit.



