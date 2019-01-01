Redefining the Retail Banking Workplace

Retail banks want to differentiate around the customer journey. Transforming the workplace is the way to do it. Our approach enables employees to offer a better banking experience through modernized platforms, a reimagined banking culture and optimized operations. This is what workplace experience (WX) is all about.
A great WX is no longer a nice to have, it’s a must have. According to MIT CISR, those companies that get this right generate better margins, faster time-to-market and greater ability to change. Customer satisfaction and innovation doubles and profitability increases by 25%.
The workplace is not a cost center. Avanade can help you redefine the workplace as a creator of sustainable value – a place where employee experience is on a par with customer experience. Download the guide to find out more.
