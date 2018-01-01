Reducing L1 Caches Power By Exploiting Software Semantics

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Association for Computing Machinery Topic: Storage Date Added: Aug 2012 Format: PDF

To access a set-associative L1 cache in a high-performance processor, all ways of the selected set are searched and fetched in parallel using physical address bits. Such a cache is oblivious of memory references' software semantics such as stack-heap bifurcation of the memory space, and user-kernel ring levels. This constitutes a waste of energy since e.g., a user-mode instruction fetch will never hit a cache block that contains kernel code. Similarly, a stack access will not hit a cacheline that contains heap data.