Why Enterprises Must Remake Their IA Roadmaps

Using A Persona-Based Approach To Define The New Normal

Remote Business With IA Technologies.

Automation To Expand Business With Fewer Employees.

Someone is going to make a fortune one day soon authoring the definitive book about how COVID-19 transformed business technology.Just look around you. Your organization, I’m willing to bet, was not designed to cope with a major global pandemic, let alone to prosper.Businesses that are looking to get back to growth quickly are now asking themselves how they can apply some of the hard lessons of the lockdowns – and build on the best-practices they were forced to adopt – ensuring they emerge stronger, able to pivot quickly and deal with any form of unforeseen disruption in the future.The Key TakeawaysRead more to find out how reimagining everyday operations with automation will be unquestionably beneficial to the survival of your organisation.The Forrester’s “The Forrester Tech Tide™: Intelligent Automation, Q4 2020” highlights 19 intelligent automation (IA) technologies and advises on investment priorities.